Road Safety: 28 died in 58 Xmas auto crashes in Kogi – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kogi Command, on Friday disclosed that it recorded 58 auto crashes in which 28 persons died during the 2023 yuletide.

Mr Samuel Oyedeji, State Sector Commander of the corps, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lokoja.

Oyedeji said that the casualty figure represented 14 per cent decrease compared to, 2022/2023 period, adding that there was, however, an increase in RTCs from 50 to 58.

He explained that the considerable reduction in the number of persons killed in the road traffic crashes was due to series of measures put in place by the command during the ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ of the corps.

”Again, in spite of the high vehicular movement within the state, there was no serious gridlock encountered throughout the period.

“This was also possible through the help of personnel (regular and special marshal) and other security agencies, who helped in the control of traffic at all the critical points identified in the state to ensure free flow of traffic

“It is the command’s wish that things get better day by day through strict compliance with traffic rules and regulations by the motorists plying the highways,” he said.

The sector commander added that having rounded off the exercise, the command would not relent in putting in place all corrective measures to curb the motorists excesses to ensure reduction of RTCs on roads in Kogi.

According to him, road safety is a collective responsibility and motorists are advised to continue always to obey traffic rules and regulations.

He also advised motorists to always exercise patience and show high level of tolerance and consideration for other road users, to ensure a crash-free environment throughout the year.

He, however, appreciated the general motoring public and the entire populace in Kogi for their cooperation and support, resulting in a successful and seamless conduct of the 2023 end of the year special patrol.

NAN reports that the command had on Dec. 15, 2023, deployed 800 personnel, 25 patrol vehicles, three ambulances, one heavy duty tow truck, patrolites and other operational equipment for the special exercise that ended on Jan. 18. (NAN)

By Thompson Yamput

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

