Road, railway infrastructure under Buhari have greatly improved – Minister

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has made great improvement in the delivery of infrastructure such as roads and railways, across the country.

This was disclosed by the minister of state for works and housing, Engr Abubakar D. Aliyu, at the weekend in Damaturu, Yobe state, during a grand reception organized by Yobe state government in his honor and Senate President Ahmad Ibrahim Lawal.

“The direct impact of President Buhari administration’s policies and programmes have made great improvement in the infrastructure delivery in terms of provisions of roads, railways, power supply all of which are evident,” the minister said.

He said “President Buhari has done so much to correct national direction and place it on the path of for a better future.”

The minister said President Buhari is also making great efforts in reviving the national economy from decline, stability and growth.

In Yobe state, the minister said “we have specifically benefited from construction and completion of Hadejia-Nauru road, ongoing construction of Nguru- Gashua-Bayamari Road, Ngamdu-Goniri, connection of Damaturu to the 33KVA transmission line among others.

Engr Ali said the federal government has recently approved award of contract for the construction of Damaturu-Kaliyari road.

In his remarks, Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni said the minister who is the immediate past deputy governor in the state “as a colossus of service to the people.”

“From his years as a civil servant to over ten years as a deputy governor, Engr. Abubakar D. Ali has demonstrated what service and respect and loyalty means. In these exemplary, praiseworthy values, he found his compass. And his life story will forever be shaped by them,” he said.

Governor Buni said the state celebrates “Engr. Abubakar D. Ali for what he has achieved so far and for all the things that he will continue to do on behalf of the peace and progress of our nation.”

“We celebrate him for the example he sets and the inspiration he provides to so many young people who are mirroring and projecting themselves in him, and imagining themselves soaring to higher places if they commit to the values that define his life – loyalty, patience, and service to the people,” the governor said.

Governor Buni decorated the minister with a sword and the holy Quran as one of the two worthy sons of Yobe state.