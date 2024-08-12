Road crashes: Take rest to prevent fatigue, FRSC urges motorists

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, has advised motorists to take necessary rest and avoid speeding, to stem road crashes in the state.

The new FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Akinwumi Fasakin, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

NAN reports that his advice was against the backdrop of the two separate accidents which occurred between Friday and Monday, leading to the killing of six people, with two others sustaining injuries on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Fasakin expressed FRSC’s sympathy with the families of the crash victims and prayed that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the losses.

“We are appealing to motorists to always be alert while driving and refrain from reckless driving to avoid unnecessary loss of life.

“In addition, they should observe necessary rest to avoid fatigue, thereby sleeping off while on wheel, to prevent road crashes,” he said. (NAN)