Road crashes: Nothing evil associated with Ember Months – FRSC

The Ogun Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Ahmed Umar, says there is nothing evil associated with the Ember Months.Umar, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, in Ota, Ogun, implored drivers to change their attitudinal behaviours towards the use of roads to reduce crashes.

He noted that the period was always characterised by high level of vehicles movement coupled with attitudinal behaviours of drivers caused road crashes and not any evil associated with the ember months.“So many ceremonies like birthday party, wedding and burial, among others, are fixed and those from abroad come home to felicitate with their loved ones, which sometimes increased the vehicular movement,” he said.Umar, therefore, urged road users to be cautious during this period and as the rainy season is still on, which might make the highway slippery, leading to crashes sometimes.

The sector commander enjoined drivers to ensure that they have functional brake system, wipers, rear lights and very cleared windscreens, during this period.He also advised drivers to obey safer speed, avoid night travels and enjoy quality road experience during ember months.“Any misbehaviour by the drivers may result to disaster on the roads, so motorists need to exercise patience,” he urged. (NAN)

