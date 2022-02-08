Road crashes claim 392 lives in 3 states – FRSC

Mr Ayodele Kumapayi, Zonal Commanding Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Zone Rs 5, said 392 persons lost their lives in road crashes in Edo, Delta and Anambra between January and December 2021.

Kumapayi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria NAN (NAN) on Tuesday in Benin.

He added that the deaths were recorded from the 771 road crashes that occured in the zone within the period under review.

He also said 4,756 persons were involved in the crashes, which had 1,690 persons recorded as injured.

He further said 219 of the crashes were fatal; 386 serious, and 137 were minor.

The Zonal Commander said going by the records, the highest number of crashes in the period under review occured in the month of May, with 85, while July recorded the least crashes, 48.

“Also the zone recorded the highest number of persons killed within the period under review in the month of December with 59 deaths recorded, while the least number of persons killed occured in September with 18 deaths.

“The number of persons involved in road traffic crashes was highest in December with 693 persons recorded as involved, while the month of October recorded the least with 204 persons involved.

“For injured persons, 231 were recorded as the highest and this was for the month of December, while October had the least with 77 persons recorded as injured,” he said.

Kumapayi noted that though the figures for December were high, but compared to same period in 2020, there has been an improvement. (NAN)

