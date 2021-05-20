The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said 116 persons died in road traffic crashes in its Zone 5, comprising Edo, Delta and Anambra States between January and March.

The FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer of the zone stated this on Thursday Benin, while briefing newsmen on the activities of the zone.

Kumapayi said deaths arising from accidents in the states rose by nine per cent compared to 106 deaths recorded in the corresponding period in 2020.

He also said 486 persons, representing 17 per cent, sustained injuries during the period under review, as against 414 recorded in the previous year.

“Similarly between January and March, we have recorded 202 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) against 170 RTCs recorded within the same period of 2020, and this is a 10 per cent increase.

“You can see that in the first quarter of 2021 RTCs, fatality and even deaths were high.

“My plan and vision for the zone in this second quarter and throughout my tenure as the ZCO, zone 5 is to minimise deaths by reducing RTCs by 50 per cent in line with the corps mandate,” Kumapayi said.

He stressed that the increase in road accidents was a major challenge that needed to be addressed.

The ZCO added that home grown initiatives would be deployed toward achieving a reduction in RTCs in the zone.

He explained that speeding and indiscipline among motorists were major problems in the zone, adding that to address them the zone would rejig its patrol operations.

“Home grown initiatives would be deploy to educate the motoring public on safety on roads.

“We will improve on what we call early morning cry.

“Early morning cry is going to various parks first thing in the morning to educate and monitor drivers and check them for alcohol use with alcolizer before they hit the road,” he said.

Kumapayi said the zone would collaborate with stakeholders and sister security agencies to ensure a safe motoring environment across the three states in the zone.

He assured that critical road corridors across the zone would be adequately manned by personnel of the corps but cautioned them against extortion.

Kumapayi urged motorists to respect the rights of other road users, and obey all traffic rules and regulations. (NAN)

