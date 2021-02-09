Road crash kills 4 in Zamfara

A road crash involving a truck loaded with onions occurred on Monday in Gusau, resulting in the death of four of its passengers, with others sustaining various degrees of injury.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commandant, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zamfara Command, Mr Idris Fika, blamed the accident on the reckless driving and over-speeding by the truck driver.

Fika said the truck, which was coming from Goronyo town in Sokoto State, crashed at Lalan Roundabout because the driver lost control and the vehicle somersaulted, thereby killing the four passengers instantly.

Those who sustained injuries were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Gusau and Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital also in Gusau.

Fika said the driver fled the scene of the accident but the truck had been impounded by the police pending when he would be apprehended and prosecuted.

He maintained that all people involved in the crash were the truck’s passengers, pointing out that no other vehicle was involved in the lone accident. (NAN)