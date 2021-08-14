Road crash claims 1 on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), on Saturday, said that one person died in an accident involving a truck and two cars, at Orimerumu on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Mowe-Ibafo Divisional Commander TRACE, Mr Olusola Ojuoro, who confirmed the incident News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, said that the accident happened at about 7.03 am.

Ojuoro explained that an unregistered Volvo truck, loaded with , was outbound Lagos when it lost control due speeding and fell on a Toyota Corolla car, with registration : EQ 165 LSR and a Toyota Sienna space bus marked FKJ 341 GC.

He said that eight persons, comprising three males, three females and two minors, were involved in the accident, adding that one the male victims died while others escaped unhurt.

“The corpse the victim had been deposited at Femobis Hospital, Lotto area, Ogun,” he said.

Ojuoro further stated that the vehicles had been towed off the road, through the joint efforts of the police, Federal Road Corps (FRSC) and TRACE personnel ease flow of traffic.

He advised motorists to always exercise and desist from over-speeding to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property. (NAN)

