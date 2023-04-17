Road crash claims 1, injures 4 in Anambra

By Monday Ajogun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that a road traffic crash which occurred on Sunday claimed a life in Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the accident, which involved a 10-tyre Howo truck and a Honda SUV, four other people were injured.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, the Anambra Sector Commander of the FRSC, said the accident occurred at 3:39 p.m. on the Onitsha- Nteje- Awka Expressway.

He put the probable cause of the crash on speeding and loss of control of the truck by the driver.

According to Irelewuyi, an eyewitness said that the CRV driver was about entering Ukpo Junction when the truck driver who was on speed, lost control of the truck. The lorry subsequently fell on the car.

“Five persons were involved in the crash, comprising five male adults. Four of them sustained varying degrees of injury while the driver of CRV was killed.

“The crash victims were rushed to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital Amaku, Awka, while the dead victim is still trapped under the truck.

“Efforts are being made by the FRSC personnel at RS5.33 Nteje Unit Command to remove the trapped body. Personnel on ground are managing the traffic and ensuring that obstruction caused is cleared”, he said.

The sector commander condoled with the family of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured people.

He warned motorists to desist from speeding and to ensure that their vehicles are road worthy. (NAN)