Road crash:  1 dead, 3 injured, N8.7m recovered

The Kaduna Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Corps, said one person died and three others were injured in a road traffic crash on Kaduna-Abuja expressway on Wednesday night.

The Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna that N8.7 million was recovered from the accident scene.

Nadabo said the road traffic crash occurred at Olam along Kaduna-Abuja expressway on the night of Wednesday at about 23:01 hrs.

He said a Golf salon with registration number SBG 87 XB travelling from Minna in Niger, rammed into an unnumbered trailer moving towards Kaduna.

“Initial investigation revealed that the cause of the crash is over speeding, fatigue and loss of control; a rescue team from RS1.16 Kakau conducted the rescue.

”Further investigation shows that six people were involved in the crash, three sustained various degrees of injury, while one person who is the driver lost his life.

“The injured were conveyed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital Kaduna for further treatment,” he said.

Nadabo said that the N8.7 million recovered was with the command pending the identification of the owner. (NAN)

By Mohammed Tijjani