Road accidents: FCTA set to arrest, prosecute reckless drivers

June 23, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned that it will arrest and prosecute owners and drivers of heavy duty vehicles involved in accidents that maimed and kill people in the territory.

Mr Ikharo Attah, the Chairman, FCTA Ministerial Traffic Management Team, stated this on Wednesday in Nyanya at a rescue operation at two scenes of accidents involving heavy duty vehicles and trucks.

Attah warned that any heavy duty vehicle and truck involved in on these routes would be thoroughly investigated, adding that owners as well as drivers would be prosecuted for lives lost and damages.

According to him, on Tuesday night involving two trucks carrying food, Malt drinks and alcoholic beverages caused severe traffic gridlock in the morning hours on Wednesday when workers heading to work.

“An morning less than 200 meters from the night crash, involving a Dangote truck, a costal Bus and tree other vehicles worsen the already chaotic traffic situation.

” From investigations of previous road accidents particularly Zuba- Gwagwalada and the AYA-Nyanya Road, we discovered that some of these trucks and articulated duty vehicles not properly maintained by corporate and private owners.

” If not combined efforts of the DPO Nyanya, FRSC Nyanya Unit and strong support of the Karu Police Division the road would have not been passable at all.

” They deployed men from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday night and worked till 10a.m. Wednesday morning to bring the situation fully under control”.

said that  in spite of series of efforts and enlightenment, some drivers yet to come to terms with the vision to make Abuja a safe city for and commuters.

Attah, however, condemned attempts by some youths and refuse vendors to loot the food and other items from the scene of the crashes.

” One wonders why some people will see rice, drinks at accident scene and be calling them palliatives. The Nyanya police team did a brilliant job by preventing the youths who came out in their hundreds to loot the items,” said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,