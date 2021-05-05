The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun said 61 persons lost their lives in various road accidents across the state between January and March.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of TRACE, said this in a statement in Abeokuta on Wednesday.



The TRACE spokesman stated that out of the 67 road crashes in January, 22 persons died, 19 deaths were recorded from 65 crashes in February while in March, 20 deaths were recorded from 69 road accidents.

Akinbiyi explained that out of the 61 death recorded, 54 were male while seven were female.

He stated that 201 accidents were recorded during the period under review, comprising 167 vehicles and 34 motorcycles.



The TRACE spokesman noted that 415 people sustained various degrees of injuries in the various accidents recorded, saying that 292 males and 123 females were injured.



He added that most of the accidents were caused by speeding, dangerous driving, wrongful overtaking, tyre burst, using mobile phone while driving, among others.

Akinbiyi appealed to motorists to drive cautiously especially around construction zones, obey traffic rules and regulations. (NAN)

