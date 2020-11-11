Road accidents claim 32 lives in Kwara in Sept, says FRSC

Thirty-two people were killed in road crashes in Kwara in September, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed.

FRSC Kwara Sector Commander Jonathan Owoade made the disclosure on Wednesday in a news briefing heralding the commemoration of the 2020 Africa Road Safety Day – World Road Traffic Victims Day.

Owoade said the 2020 Day with the theme ”Remember, Support and Act” was to reflect on those who had lost their lives in road accidents and to make other road users to be careful.

He said 20 accidents which involved 29 vehicles were recorded in September.

“The crashes involved 174 people with 75 of them injured,” the Sector Commander said.

He said it was important to use the event to reflect on those that died from avoidable road crashes.

He appealed to motorists in the state to regard FRSC personnel as allies working for their safety.

“All activities of the FRSC are for the good of road users, people should not see us as enemies.

“Anybody stopped to be corrected by our officials should be counted lucky because those who are not lucky are usually stopped by crashes, Owoade pointed out.

He, however, noted that the command was working towards reducing road crashes.

He said the command was carrying out free vehicle safety checks to point out defects in vehicles at no cost to the motorists.

The FRSC chief said his officials were also engaged in “early morning cry’’ at major motor parks to enlighten drivers and passengers on safety issues.

Owoade said his command enjoyed “a robust relationship’’ with sister agencies in the state, geared toward ensuring safety on the highways.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Day is being celebrated in collaboration with the Driving School Association of Nigeria (DSAN) led by its Chairman, Mr Kunle Odeyemi. (NAN)