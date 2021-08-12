Road accidents claim 23 lives in Delta – FRSC

August 12, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), no fewer than 23 persons died in 40 road traffic crashes between May and July in Delta.

Mr Patrick Okoyeocha, FRSC  Sector Commander in state told Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Asaba that 293 persons were involved in crashes.

According to Okoyeocha, 270 out of the 293 persons sustained varying  degrees of injuries from the crashes.

identified speeding as one of the major causes of road accidents in the state.

“The command has fought and is fighting relentlessly against reckless in the state to prevent loss of lives.

“Investigation by the command showed that most of the crashes were due to human factors such as alcoholism, inexperience, peer influence and speed limit violation on the expressway.

“The corps has initiated a strategy which includes , enforcement of traffic rules and regulations as well as use of mobile courts to prosecute traffic offenders to serve as deterrent,’’ said.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,