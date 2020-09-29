Road accidents claim 217 lives in Ogun in 8 months 

The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said 217 people died in 547 road traffic crashes from January to August in Ogun.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the state Sector Commander, said this during the flag off of the last quarter of the year “Ember months’’ campaign in the state on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

Umar explained that the command rescued over 1,338 persons in different motor traffic accidents during the period under review.

According to the sector commander, some of the busiest roads in the country were within the territory of the state.

He said that the high traffic on Lagos -Sagamu, Sagamu-Ijebu Ode-Ajebandele and other expressways in the state made the state prone to high record of crashes and injuries.