The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Tuesday said that one person died from an accident that occurred on Osogbo- Ikirun Expressway.

The Osun Sector Commander, Mrs Kudirat Ibrahim, disclosed this in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi , to newsmen in Osogbo.

Ibrahim said: “The accident happened on Osogbo -Ikirun expressway leading to the death of one person at exactly 1: 30 p.m. close to Mobile Filling Station, Ogo-Oluwa area, Osogbo.

“A Grey Honda Accord with registration number GGE 235 GL suddenly lost control due to speeding and brake failure .

” Although, two persons were involved in the accident which led to the death of one female, while the other male person was rushed to an undisclosed hospital .

” The vehicle had been towed to Ataoja Police Station while the FRSC rescue team has also cleared the way to avoid any gridlock,” she said.

The sector commander cautioned road users against dangerous driving and speeding.

She appealed to motorists to always comply with the road safety regulations to stay alive.

Ibrahim, however, said the command would continue to prosecute offenders to serve as deterrent to other-would be offenders.(NAN)

