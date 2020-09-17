Road accident kills 5, injures 5 in Oyo — FRSC

Share the news













The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of five persons and injury of five in an accident involving a truck and a Mazda bus in Saki area of Oyo State.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Oyo State, Mrs Chukwurah Uche, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan that the accident occurred on Tuesday at Agunrege Village.

She said that the Saki unit command of the corps was there for the rescue operation.

The sector commander said that the bus collided with a stationary truck as a result of speeding and loss of control.

“The accident happened on Tuesday at about 9 p.m. along km 28 Agunrege road in Saki area of Oyo State.It involved two vehicles, a white Mazda bus and a black truck.

“The accident involved 10 persons consisting of four male adults, five female adults and one male child.

“The crash was fatal resulting to the death of five persons, two males, two females and one male child.

“Five persons were also injured consisting of two males and three females,” she said.

The sector commander said that the dead had been deposited at the Baptist Medical Centre morgue in Saki and the injured treated at the same hospital.

The sector commander called on motorists to drive carefully and consider other road users whenever behind the wheel.(NAN)

