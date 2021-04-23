Road accident kills 1 in Osun — FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that person died in a road accident that occured on Gbongan – Ibadan expressway on Thursday.

A Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, FRSC Spokesperson , 10 were involved in the crash.

“The accident involved eight males and two females leading to the death male in a lone crash involving an ash  Toyota car with registration nunber APM222AA.

“We got a distress 12 :45 p.m. that an accident just occurred before Forte filing Km 2 from Sasa bridge due to speeding.

“Four the injured victims the accident were taken to OAU Teaching Hospital, Ile- Ife. Five others were transferred to Seventh Day Adventist Hospital, Ile- Ife, after they were rejected at OAUTH due to lack bed space.

“Three leather bags, two sack bags, rain boot and slippers were recovered from the accident victims.

“The crashed vehicle taken over the Nigerian Police Force, Gbongan.” (NAN )

