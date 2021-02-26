Road accident claims 4 in Jigawa

The Police in Jigawa said that four persons lost their lives in a lone accident on Aujara Road in Jahun Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

ASP Zubairu Aminuddeen, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, who confirmed this to newsmen in Dutse, said the accident occurred on Friday at about 4.20 a.m.

Aminuddeen added that five other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the crash.