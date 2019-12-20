Road accident claims 3 lives in Niger

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger says 3 people have been killed in an accident on Thursday in Laboxhi village along Mokwa -Bida road of Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Joel Dagwa, said n Friday in Minna that the accident involved a Daf Trailer with registration number: SHR 317 XA and an unregistered commercial Bus.

Dagwa said the accident involved three people; two males and one female, and that about N74, 680 was recovered from the victims.

He said the corpses of the victims had been deposited at the Mokwa General Hospital morgue, while the money recovered was handed over to the relations of the victims by the FRSC Unit Commander, Mokwa, and a representative of Police MTD, Mokwa.

He blamed the crash on dangerous overtaking.

The sector commander said the Corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against overloading and dangerous driving.

“We have since embarked on aggressive patrols across all major highways to ensure that road users adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents during and after the Christmas and New Year festivities,”he said.(NAN)