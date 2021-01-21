Road accident claims 2 lives in Osun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun on Thursday confirmed the death of two persons in an accident involving a truck and Toyota Hiace bus at Iwaraja junction on Ipetu-Ijesa highway.

Mrs Kudirat Ibrahim, Sector Commander, said this in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, in Osogbo.

Ibrahim said the accident occurred about 4km from Iwaraja junction on Ipetu-Ijesa highway on Wednesday at 10:0p.m.