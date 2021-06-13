Road accident claims 2 lives in Osun

The Osun Sector Command of Federal Road Safety (FRSC), on Sunday said two persons lost their lives in a ghastly on Ipetu-Ijesa – Ilesa expressway in the state.

A statement by the command ‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi, in Osogbo,  said  that 16 persons, 14 males and two females  involved in the .

Ogungbemi said that the occurred at 12:10 pm, involving a Ash Mazda car number plate KNE181XA and a white Toyota Hiace vehicle number plate JJJ465EF.

She said that a Techno T485 phone, identity card, two debit cards, OPPO mobile phone and N10,015 recovered from the accident scene.

Ogungbemi said that all the injured victims and the two dead bodies taken to Wesley Hospital Ilesa by the FRSC patrol team .

She said that the accident was due to dangerous driving by the drivers.

She urged motorists to always obey the road traffic rules to avoid  accident that could lead to loss of lives and property.

Ogungbemi , however , said that had restored to the area for free flow of traffic. ( NAN )

