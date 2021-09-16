Road accident claims 2 lives in Gombe – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Gombe State has confirmed the death of two persons in a ghastly motor accident along Gombe – Yola highway.


Janet Kassa, FRSC’s Public Enlightenment in the state, confirmed the accident the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Thursday.

Kassa said that other person sustained injuries in the accident which occured on Thursday the New Mile Three Roundabout in Gombe.

She said that the injured person was currently receiving treatment the Specialist Hospital, Gombe, adding that,  “I believe he has been stabilised.”

She said that the probable cause of the accident which involved two articulated vehicles was “over spending and loss of control.”

The FRSC enlightenment blamed the accident the rush by motorists get their destination, stressing that such attitude should jettisoned.

“Motorists must careful not prioritise money because when crashes happen, who will spend the money?

“We must learn drive safely so we can meet our loved ones home safely,” she said.

She added that the FRSC in Gombe would soon commence its mega Months campaign in October sensitise motorists in this regard. (NAN)

