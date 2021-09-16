Road accident claims 2 lives in Gombe – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Gombe State has confirmed the death of two persons in a ghastly motor accident along Gombe – Yola highway.

Janet Kassa, FRSC’s Public Enlightenment Officer in the state, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Thursday.

Kassa said that one other person sustained injuries in the accident which occured on Thursday at the New Mile Three Roundabout in Gombe.

She said that the injured person was currently receiving treatment at the Specialist Hospital, Gombe, adding that, “I believe he has been stabilised.”

She said that the probable cause of the accident which involved two articulated vehicles was “over spending and loss of control.”

The FRSC enlightenment officer blamed the accident to the rush by motorists to get to their destination, stressing that such attitude should be jettisoned.

“Motorists must be careful not to prioritise money because when crashes happen, who will spend the money?

“We must learn to drive safely so we can meet our loved ones at home safely,” she said.

She added that the FRSC in Gombe would soon commence its mega Ember Months campaign in October to sensitise motorists in this regard. (NAN)

