RMRDC, ISDB train 50 on fruits, vegetable processing

Tolu Aiyegbusi

The Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) in collaboration with Islamic Development Bank (ISDB), have trained no fewer than 50 farmers and food processors on fruits and vegetable processing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 5-day training was organised under the RMRDC/ISDB Reverse Linkage Programme.

The Coordinator, Mrs Asabe Mustapha, told NAN at the sidelines of the training on Thursday in Abuja, that the essence was to enhance the capacity of the participants.

Mustapher stated that agriculture and its value chain were critical to the growth of every economy.

”There are a lot of economic benefits to tap into the utilisation of local raw materials for industrial operations.

”With proficiency in fruit and vegetables processing, many people can become self-reliant and empowered,” she said.

She urged the participants to take the training seriously in order to enhance their personal earnings.

The coordinator further stated that the RMRDC/ISDB Reverse Linkage Programme annually distributed improved agricultural seeds to farmers.

”We are into capacity building for best agricultural practices, we also collaborate with stakeholders to develop new and improved seed varieties,” she said.

NAN reports that the participants were drawn from farmers association, Chambers of commerce, small scale business associations, food processors among others.(NAN)

