RMRDC advocates for raw material processing before export for sustainable development

The Director-General of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Prof. Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso, has tasked Nigerians on the need to process its raw materials before exporting them to boost economy.

Ike-Muonso made the call during the Maiden Public Lecture organised by the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science Education, Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) on Thursday in Enugu

The lecture was themed “Raw Materials Education And Sustainable Development In Contemporary Nigeria”.

He said processing of raw materials by Nigerians could lead to value addition, diversification of the country’s economy and lift many out of poverty as there would be job creation.

The DG explained that if the citizens continued to have their raw materials exported outside Nigeria where they would be processed and sold to them at exorbitant prices, the people would continue to suffer.

“As long as we continue to do that, the generation unborn will continue to be unemployed, our naira will continue to lose its value and we will continue to experience same pain we experience today.

“The solution and way out is to support the bill we are championing that nobody should export raw material in their virgin form out of Nigeria without at least processing it up to 30 per cent.

“This bold move will protect our natural resources and catalyse domestic processing capabilities, creating jobs and fostering industrial growth,” Ike-Muonso said.

The director general explained that the policy was the single key to changing the fortunes of the country, adding that it was in processing that employment, income and prosperity would be created.

“Enugu has many raw materials across council areas likewise other states in Nigeria. What we are asking people is that at your own level, support with some processing equipment and education on raw material processing,” he said.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of ESUT, Prof. Aloysius Okolie, noted that Nigeria was blessed with abundant natural resources but were faced with the challenge on how best to harness them for sustainable economic growth, industrialisation and technological advancement.

Describing the lecture as both timely and necessary, Okolie, represented by the Director of Research and Innovation Development Centre, ESUT, Prof. Nnenna Nwobodo-Nzeribe, called for raw material education in the country.

He said, “The synergy between academia, industry and policymakers must be strengthened to develop locally sourced, value-added products, reduced dependency on import and enhance job creation.”

Earlier in a welcome address, the Head of Department of Mathematics and Computer Education, ESUT, Associate Prof. Samuel Nneji, said the importance of raw material processing could not be overemphasised.

According to him, f we want the best economy, we must turn back to our raw materials to create values.

“Even the crude oil we are exporting, how much do we process here but when we harness our raw materials maximally, it will benefit all,” he stressed.

The vice chancellor said that the university would use the knowledge from the lecture to educate the communities around them, students and the public on raw materials value.

He decried the activities of illegal miners who used locals to mine mineral resources in the state.

Prof. Augustine Uwakwe, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Gregory University, Uturu in Abia, also urged Nigerians to develop ability to recognise some natural raw materials around them and harness them.

He added that ability to export and process raw materials for economic development was what distinguished individuals and nations. (NAN)