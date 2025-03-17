RMD, Toyin Abraham, Peller and others won Silverbird awards

Nollywood Actors Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Toyin Abraham and popular Nigerian record producer, Michael Ajereh, known as Don jazzy, were among those who received

By Blessing Tanko

Nollywood Actors Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Toyin Abraham and popular Nigerian record producer, Michael Ajereh, known as Don jazzy, were among those who received the 2025 Silverbird Awards for their contributions to the entertainment industry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the they were honoured alongside other Nigerians at the annual award held on Sunday night at Eko Hotel and suites, Lagos.

Don jazzy bagged the Extraordinary Achievement Award and RMD clinched the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other recipients include popular Tiktoker Habeeb Hazmat, aka Peller, who received the Influencer of the Year Award, while Toyin Abraham and Chidi Mokeme bagged the Trailblazer Awards.

The awards, which cuts across different field of endeavours ,also honoured Gov. Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State with the prestigious Silverbird Man of the Year Award.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and his Enugu State counterpart, Peter Mbah received the distinguished Governors of the Year Award, while the Minister of Works, Dr. David Umahi, was recognised as Minister of the Year.

NAN reports that the Silverbird Man of the Year Award which started in 2006 is an annual event that celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to various sectors, including business, politics and entertainment.

The annual event presents a political discourse where government policies are censored, speeches are made amidst various awards that will be given to individuals who had excelled in their various fields.

Some of the prominent awardees of past editions include P-square, Olu Jacobs, Aliko Dangote, Akinwumi Adesina, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. among others . (NAN)