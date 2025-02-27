RMAFC seeks solutions to dwindling allocation for sustainable revenue generation

The Chairman of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Dr Mohammed Shehu, has called for urgent need to address dwindling allocations

By Vivian Emoni





The Chairman of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Dr Mohammed Shehu, has called for urgent need to address dwindling allocations for sustainable revenue generation.

Shehu also called for effective collaboration among relevant stakeholders for innovative revenue strategies to meet public service demands at all levels of government.

He made the call on Wednesday in Abuja, at a two-day training titled, “Optimising Revenue Generation, Budgeting Process and Good Governance”.

The RMAFC chairman said that the commission’s constitutional mandate was to advise the three tiers of government on fiscal efficiency and revenue enhancement.

He said that strengthening revenue generation was no longer an option but a necessity for economic stability and sustainable development.

According to him, the training is designed to equip government officials and stakeholders with necessary knowledge and skills to improve revenue mobilisation, budgeting and fiscal management.

He acknowledged the importance of strong partnerships with various stakeholders and efficient fiscal management in enhancing revenue generation.

He said that the programme would provide a platform for participants to engage with experts and explore best practices in revenue optimisation.

“We must move beyond traditional revenue sources and explore new frontiers to boost fiscal sustainability.

“At the end of this training, participants are expected to have a deeper understanding of revenue generation challenges and opportunities.

“The training will help them to acquire practical skills in revenue mobilisation and management and develop strategic partnerships to enhance revenue generation,” he said.

Shehu said that the participants would also be able to identify innovative solutions to address revenue shortfalls by leveraging areas of comparative advantage.

He urged all stakeholders to take full advantage of the training, emphasising that achieving fiscal sustainability requires proactive measures, collaboration and a commitment to good governance.(NAN)