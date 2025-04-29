RMAFC chairman tasks new commissioners on diligence, patriotism

Dr Mohammed Shehu, the Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), has charged newly appointed members of the commission to exude diligence

By Isaiah Eka



Dr Mohammed Shehu, the Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), has charged newly appointed members of the commission to exude diligence and patriotism in the discharge of their duties.

Shehu made the call on Tuesday at the ongoing three-day retreat for new members of the commission holding in Uyo.

He urged the new members to see their appointments as not only a call to service, but a period to demonstrate integrity, patriotism and excellence.

The RMAFC chairman said that the retreat was designed to equip the members with the operations and responsibilities of the commission.

“The retreat is also aimed at preparing the members to deliver on the commission’s mandate, and contribute effectively to nation building,” he said.

According to him, officers of the commission should work to achieve improved performance and innovative strategies capable of redefining Nigeria’s fiscal future.

Shehu said that the commission was committed to promoting diversification in order to enhance the nation’s economic prosperity.

“The commission has been preaching the gospel of diversification, all tiers of government should encourage investment in agriculture, tourism and solid minerals among others.

“By doing so, we wil help to meet the increasing expenditure that is requirement for governance and development,” he said.

The chairman also said that the commission had commenced the process of reconciliation and verification of revenue collections by the collecting agencies.

“Our role is pivotal to ensuring that fiscal federalism is not just a constitutional ideal but a living, functional mechanism for unity and development,” he said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)