Riyadh Summit/Lesser Hajj: President Buhari returns to Abuja

October 29, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



Muhammadu Buhari has returned after a five-day visit Riyadh, Madinah and Makkah in Saudi Arabia.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports the presidential aircraft conveying the and some members his entourage departed the Royal Terminal the King Abdulaziz International Jeddah for at about 15.45 p.m local time.

While in Saudi Arabia, the Nigerian leader participated in the Fifth Edition the Future Investment Initiative Summit held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The president, who had a brief stopover at Madinah where he observed his evening prayers and engaged in intense prayers for the return peace and in Nigeria, also performed the Umrah (Lesser Hajj) in Makkah

Buhari also met with a select group Nigerians resident in the Kingdom Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Malam Garba Shehu, the ’s spokesman, quoted Buhari as saying: ”I swore by the Holy Qur’an I will serve in accordance with the constitution and leave my time is up. No ‘Tazarce’ (tenure extension).

”I don’t want anybody start talking about and campaigning for unconstitutional extension. I will not accept that.” (NAN)

