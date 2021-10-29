Riyadh Summit/Lesser Hajj: President Buhari returns to Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a five-day visit to Riyadh, Madinah and Makkah in Saudi Arabia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential aircraft conveying the president and some members of his entourage departed the Royal Terminal of the King Abdulaziz International Airport Jeddah for Abuja at about 15.45 p.m local time.

While in Saudi Arabia, the Nigerian leader participated in the Fifth Edition of the Future Investment Initiative Summit held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The president, who had a brief stopover at Madinah where he observed his evening prayers and engaged in intense prayers for the return of peace and security in Nigeria, also performed the Umrah (Lesser Hajj) in Makkah

Buhari also met with a select group of Nigerians resident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, quoted Buhari as saying: ”I swore by the Holy Qur’an that I will serve in accordance with the constitution and leave when my time is up. No ‘Tazarce’ (tenure extension).

”I don’t want anybody to start talking about and campaigning for unconstitutional extension. I will not accept that.” (NAN)

