The Obolo Youth Coalition (OYC) in Rivers has donated over 720 school furniture to primary schools in Andoni Local Government Area of the state.

The coalition is a non-political pressure group in the area council in Rivers and Eastern Obolo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

A statement on Thursday by the group’s President, Mr Mkpon Ijonama, said this was to address infrastructure deficit in the 13 benefiting community schools.

He added that the gesture was financed by well-meaning members of the organisation.

“80 per cent of this donation was funded by the group’s president, while the remaining 20 per cent were collectively sponsored by few other well-meaning members,” Ijonama said.

The Youth leader however, urged the school and the community to make judicious use of the items, adding that the gesture would enhance academic performances for beneficiaries.

He also noted that the only way to end militancy, cultism and other social vices plaguing the area was to support education of youths and children.

“So far, 12 community schools in Andoni council area have benefited from the gesture – Ajakajak, Ataba, Asarama.

“Others are- Uyenada, Egendem, Oyorokotor, Muma, Ilomtobi, Agwut-Obolo, Ngo, Agana, Unyengala, Samanga community primary schools,” he said.(NAN)

