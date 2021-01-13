Rivers Waste Management Agency commends contractors and service providers

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) has commended service providers engaged by the government for efficient waste management strategies.

According to a statement signed on Wednesday by the agency’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Jerry Needam, the contractors have shown high level of commitment in service delivery.

The statement announced that the agency’s Sole Administrator, Mr Felix Obuah, after a critical assessment based on sanitation within Port Harcourt and its environs, rated the performance of most of the service providers high.

“We commend those waste management contractors who have lived up to our expectations.

“These contractors have indeed displayed patriotism during and after the Yuletide celebrations by ensuring that the state, in spite of heavy traffic and avalanche of activities remained clean and healthy for residents and visitors,” Obuah said in the statement.

The RIWAMA head however, said that the good job done by the patriotic service providers would not serve as a cover for those who fell short of the agency’s standard.

He therefore, warned the few non-performing contractors to improve on their performances or face the consequences of their own laxity.

Obuah, while welcoming and wishing the contractors a more committed and prosperous new year, assured that all lingering issues on entitlements would be given serious attention.

“You need to take your jobs seriously to complement the efforts and investments of the state government,” he said.

Obuah also called for a deeper collaboration from Rivers people and those living and doing business in the state.

He advised the residents to strictly adhere to guidelines on waste disposal in the state.

“Residents should always ensure that waste are dumped at government approved receptacles and at the approved time to enable contractors evacuate easily,” Obuah said. (NAN)