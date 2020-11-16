Rivers United win Wike pre-season football tournament

Rivers United Football Club on Sunday defeated Bayelsa United FC 6-5 after penalty kicks to win the Gov. Nyesom Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament in Port Harcourt.

In the tournament’s final match at the Sharks FC Stadium, the game ended 1-1 after regulation time before the Port Harcourt-based Rivers United won 5-4 in the deciding penalty kicks shootout.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, Gov. Wike, represented by Desmond Akawor, Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers, said the standard of play during the tournament was satisfactory.

“I can say that the standard of play was high and officiating very good.

“I congratulate the Ministry of Sports for the success in organising the competition,” he said.

Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, on his part commended Gov. Wike for his support for sports in the state.

“I thank Gov. Wike for his support for sports in Rivers. God has used him for the state to succeed in sports,” he said.

Iyaye urged Rivers United players and officials to work hard so as to succeed in their upcoming continental competition matches.

“You have a lot to do when playing on the continent, if you really want to make impact,” the Commissioner said.

He thanked clubs which were in Port Harcourt for the competition for participating in the tournament.

“The competition was not about the winners but an opportunity for clubs to assess themselves and appreciate their weaknesses,” added.(NAN)