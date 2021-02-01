Rivers United maintain NPFL lead with 1-0 victory over Adamawa United

Hosts Rivers United Football Club on Sunday maintained their lead in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) by beating Adamawa United of Yola 1-0 in Port Harcourt.

They secured the lead in their Match Day 7 fixture at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium after a goal from Fortune Omoniwari in the 51st minute of the game.

Speaking later, the Technical Adviser of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma, said in spite of his club’s victory, his players were not in good shape.

“Today we really didn’t have a very good game as usual, but I can attribute it to a lot of travels we have embarked on recently which may have affected their fitness.

“You can see that we made a lot of changes today but even at that we could not play good football. But I think that we tried to correct some of our lapses,” he said.

Also, Charles Mayuku, The Media Officer of Rivers United, said the team missed a lot of goalscoring chances as they found it tough to break down the visitors.

“Even when Edward Elam was adjudged to have handled the ball in the penalty area, Godwin Aguda failed to find the back of the net from 12 yards.

“But after a spell of early pressure just after the break, Omoniwari slammed the ball in from close range,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rivers United will be guests of Katsina United on Wednesday as the NPFL enters Match Day 8.(NAN)