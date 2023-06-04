Rivers United captain says team will work on attacking force

By Aderonke Ojediran

Rivers United Captain, Austine Festus, says the team needs to work on its attacking force in spite of its win at the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super Six Championship playoff.

Austin made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

He said that the team’s performance in the opening match would propel the players to achieve more wins.

It would be recalled that the Port Harcourt side beat Sunshine Stars of Akure 1-0 to secure maximum points in their NPFL Super Six match day one.

Rivers United placed itself on the lead through a 60th minute penalty kick converted by left-back, Ebube Duru.

”I am happy we won our first match, it will give us the needed confidence to push further, we are hopeful that we will get the desired result.

”Although we won, we need to improve on our attacking force, we need to attack more in order to score more goals,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the six teams in the championship are Eyimba FC, Rivers United FC, Bendel Insurance, Remo Stars FC, Lobi Stars FC and Sunshine Stars FC.

The ongoing Super Six playoff, which is the second in the last 10 years, promises a lot of surprises over the next eight days when the 2022/23 season champions will be crowned.

While Rivers United finished tops of Group B, Enyimba came in third in Group A.

The Port Harcourt-based team also has a similar record, with Enyimba winning three and drawing two of their last five games.

Bendel Insurance seems to be in the best form amongst all six teams, as they have remained unbeaten in all competitions this season.(NAN)