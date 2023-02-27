Rivers United beat hosts DC Motema 1-0 in CAF Confederation Cup

By Ijeoma Okigbo

Nigerian champions Rivers United of Port Harcourt on Sunday defeated hosts DC Motema Pembe of Angola 1-0 in a Group B Match Day 3 tie of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The result of the game played at the Estádio 11 de Novembro stadium in Talatona, Angola means the Nigerian side lead the group having secured six points from three matches.

The 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) winners made efforts to open scoring early in the game but were thwarted by the solid defence of their opponents.

They however suffered the exit of Ebube Duru, who was shown the red card after a second bookable offence in the 42nd minute.

It was not until the game’s 52nd minute that Paul Acquah gave them relief by scoring the match winner off a rebound, for the visitors to snatch the maximum three points.

The Nigerian team will host the Angolan side in the reverse fixture on March 8 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.(NAN)