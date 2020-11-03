Rivers traders lament hike in prices of food stuffs, blame COVID-19

Some traders at the popular Rumuomasi market in Port Harcourt, Rivers, on Tuesday decried hike in prices of foodstuff, attributing it to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

Some of the traders who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a market survey in Port Harcourt said that the rate of increase in prices of food items may soon kick them out of business and bring more hunger in the country.

Mrs Edna Offong, one of the traders who sells bags of rice in the market told NAN that the rate of increase in the price of rice is alarming.