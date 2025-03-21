Rivers: State of emergency ‘ll broker peace – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Mr Godswill Akpabio says declaration of state of emergency in Rivers will broker peace among the warring factions.

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

Akpabio stated this in Calabar on Friday, when he was inducted into the University of Calabar (Unical) Hall of Fame as part of the institution’s 50th Anniversary and 37th Convocation Ceremony.

The senate president was inducted alongside the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Benjamin Kalu, a former minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Betta Edu, and a business mogul, Chief Chukwuemeka Egwuonwu.

While noting that President Bola Tinubu’s action on Rivers was guided by the constitution, Akpabio promised to continually contribute his quota to the development of his alma mater.

Recalling with nostalgia, his journey as a student in Unical, Akpabio said: “I have a brand new bus for the Faculty of Law and another for the Student Union Government (SUG) of this university.

“Since I was a former speaker of the SUG. I encourage you to take your education seriously and to support the growth of education and the university. I dedicate this award to God.”

On his part, the deputy speaker of the house, who presented the convocation lecture, said that universities in the country must go beyond theory as part of efforts to address the nation’s challenges.

He insisted that education will not be complete “if the town does not feel the impact of the gown.”

The lecture was titled: “Our Gowns in Town and in Cyber Space: Sustainable and Human Centered Education, the Mandate of our Universities, 2025 to 2075.”

According to him, universities are established as engines of progress and must go beyond theory. Our education is incomplete if the town does not feel the impact of our gown.

“Education is not about acquiring knowledge but acquiring it to shape society.

” As we approach 2075, our education must have meaningful societal impact.”

Similarly, the former humanitarian affairs minister said that President Tinubu’s Students Loan Scheme already gave opportunities to indigent students to pursue their educational careers.

“I believe very strongly that with the loan and other interventions of the Nigerian government to the university, we will have greater, stronger citizens, who will make their impact in society, for the poor, needy, economy, digitisation of our nation and its processes.

“I believe strongly that the future is bright for education in Nigeria.

“On this note, on behalf of the Class of 2009 medical students and set, we are contributing to the completion of the institution’s medical centre.

“We will not only complete the structures but we are going to fully provide the equipment needed for it to function optimally,” she said.

Egwuonwu, who lauded the Vice Chancellor for her giant strides in the university, disclosed that education has made a huge impact on him as a business mogul.

“I must tell you the truth that education has deeply widened my horizon and reshaped my thinking and how I do business, and I’m not stopping anytime soon till I get my doctorate degree.

“I want to thank my wife , my children for all their support, I thank the vice chancellor for finding me worthy and honoring me, I’m indeed humbled by this recognition,” he said.

Earlier, the vice chancellor of the institution, Prof. Florence Obi explained that it was the university’s way of appreciating the contributions of its alumni to the growth of education and society.(NAN)