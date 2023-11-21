Rivers speaker urges IGP to address alleged misconduct of Police officers

Ikuru Lizzy

The factional Speaker of Rivers House of Assembly, Mr Edison Ehie (PDP-Ahoada 11) has urged the Inspector General of Police to address the alleged misconduct of some officers deployed to Rivers.

Ehie made the appeal on Monday while addressing newsmen on an alleged invasion of his Port Harcourt residence.

According to him, some men in company of armed police officers, forcefully entered his residence at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, shooting sporadically in an attempt to kill him and members of his family.

He claimed that he had been under attack since Oct. 30 when he openly supported the governor, Siminalaye Fubara, whom some lawmakers attempted to unjustly impeach.

“Because we stood behind the governor to say that evil cannot reign over good in the state, I and my family have suddenly come under attacks and threats, especially after my election as the Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

Ehie also commended people of the state for the concern shown to him and his family when the news of the attempt on his life went public.

He, however, reaffirmed support for Gov. Fubara.

But Mr Olatunji Disu, Commissioner of Police in Rivers, dismissed the speaker’s claims, saying the command had begun investigation of an alleged assassination attempt on him.

