Rivers Sole Administrator pledges commitment to peace, stability

By Precious Akutamadu

The Rivers Sole Administrator, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), has pledged his commitment to promote peace and stability in the state.

Ibas who made the remark at a media briefing in Port Harcourt on Thursday, stated that his role in the state was primarily to ensure stability, peace and security.

“My responsibility is primarily to ensure stability, peace, security, and the general wellbeing of Rivers people.

“I accepted this call not for personal ambition, but out of an abiding commitment to the peace, stability, and prosperity of the state,” he said.

He said that the political crisis in the state which deepened divisions among the people forced him to accept the call to serve.

“The impasse of nearly two years in Rivers has paralyzed governance and desecrated democratic institutions in the state.

“The development has also threatened security, and undermined the economic and social fabric of the state.

“As a son of the Niger Delta, I cannot afford to ignore these realities, I recognise the weight of the moment, the expectations of the people, and the challenges that lie ahead,” he said.

The retired navy chief, urged Rivers people to remain law abiding, peaceful and optimistic, saying, “I urge you to set aside your differences and work together to rebuild trust, restore stability and protect the future.

Ibas stated that the task ahead was the responsibility of every stakeholder in the state, and called for meaningful inputs from all and sundry.

“We are together in this, all Rivers people, elders, political leaders, traditional rulers, leaders of faith, youth, women, media and civil society.

“I extend my hand of fellowship to every son and daughter of the state regardless of political affiliation, political status, political leaning, ethnicity or creed.

“I assure you that Rivers will move forward once again and reclaim its rightful place as the oil and gas capital of Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

The sole administrator warned against destruction of national infrastructure in the name of agitation, saying that such attitude is inimical to the growth of the country.

“We will not act arbitrarily, but will not hesitate to enforce the law where necessary, Let no one be in doubt. We will uphold justice and fairness, but we will also ensure that civil order prevails,” he said.

He charged the security agencies to remain neutral, respect the rights of the citizenry and do nothing to escalate tensions.(NAN)