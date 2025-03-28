Rivers Sole Administrator approves payment of workers’ salaries

The Rivers Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has approved the payment of salaries for the state Civil Servants, pensioners, and all suspended political appointees.

By Precious Akutamadu

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Ibibia Worika, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Port Harcourt, on Friday, saying that the payment was for March, 2025.

Worika said that this was in line with the commitment pledged to the people of the state by the Administrator.

He said that Ibas further directed the Accountant General of the state to ensure that the payment was made immediately without delay. (NAN)