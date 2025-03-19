Rivers: Senate shifts approval of Tinubu’s proclamation of state of emergency

By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Wednesday failed to consider the first order of the day on its Order Paper “proclamation of state of emergency in Rivers State” after initially shifting it to 3 pm.

Earlier in the day, the Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), relying on Order 1b moved a motion that first Order of the Day be shifted to 3 pm and go ahead to consider the second Order.

The Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro (Benue South) seconded the motion an it was skipped to be considered by 3 pm.

However, when it was 3 pm, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), obviously due to the body language of senators present, simply moved a motion that that the Senate stepped down other item on the Order Paper till the next legislative day (Thursday March 20).

The proclamation of state of emergency in Rivers State was seriously opposed in the House of Representatives.

It will be recalled that President Bola Tinubu had proclaimed the emergency rule in Rivers on Tuesday following the escalation of the political tension in the oil-rich state.

By the provision of Section 305 (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Senate is mandated to approve the emergency proclamation.

On Wednesday, the matter was listed as the first order of the day on the Senate’s Order Paper, but shifted to 3 pm.

However, at about 2.48pm, Bamidele, with the consent of the President the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, abruptly moved another motion to suspend the only remaining item on the Order Paper and adjourn the Senate till Thursday.

No further mention of the emergency rule was made or discussed as senators filed out of the chambers.

The Senate will require two-thirds of its total 109 members (73) to pass the emergency declaration made by President Tinubu.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has 64 senators, but as of 1.40pm on Wednesday, not up to 64 APC senators were at the session.

Therefore, the Senate is obviously buying time to lobby and probably win more members to support president’s proclamation of state of emergency in Rivers State.