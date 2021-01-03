Rivers reopens primary, secondary schools Jan. 4

The Rivers Government on Sunday approved the reopening of all public and private nursery, primary and secondary schools in the state, with effect from Jan. 4.

Mr Chidi Adiele, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, announced the reopening of the schools in a statement in Port Harcourt.

“The Rivers Education Ministry wishes to announce that, with the approval of Gov. Nyesom Wike, the school calendar published in August 2020 stands.

“Accordingly, both public and private schools in the state are hereby reminded that schools will resume on Jan. 4, 2021, for normal academic activities.

“Schools are to maintain all COVID-19 protocols, including the wearing of face masks, use of hand sanitizer, and staggered classes.

“The classes are expected to be staggered morning and afternoon sessions in order to avoid overcrowding,” he said.

Adiele wished pupils, students, parents, and guardians the very best in the academic year. (NAN)