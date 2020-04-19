Rivers releases 22 ExxonMobil staff, stops prosecution

The 22 Staff of Exxon Mobil, arrested by the Rivers State Government, for allegedly violating the State Executive Order, restricting movement in the state, have been released.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Prof. Zaccheus Adangor, said they were released, without pressing any charges, from the State Isolation Centre in Port Harcourt, Sunday morning.

The Rivers government arrested the 22 staff on April 16, for violating the Executive Order, sighed by Governor Nyesom Wike.