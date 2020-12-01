Rivers proposes N448 billion budget for 2021

The Rivers State Executive Council on Monday proposed a budget of N448 billion for the 2021 fiscal year.

The budget proposal was ratified during the executive council meeting presided over by Gov. Nyesom Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Commissioner for Finance, Mr Isaac Kamalu, who briefed newsmen after the meeting, said the proposed budget would help the government to accomplish all ongoing projects and make life better for the residents.

Kamalu, who also oversees the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, said that the executive council also approved the state’s Medium Term Expenditure Framework for 2021 to 2023.

In his contribution, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Paulinus Nsirim, said that the council further approved a budget of N2.7 billion for the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to conduct the local government elections next year, in line with the 1999 Constitution.

Nsirim said that the executive council also approved the construction of a new motor park within the precinct of the newly inaugurated Rebisi flyover, to curb the activities of illegal park operators in the area. (NAN)