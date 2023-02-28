Rivers Presidential Collation Officer adjourns result collation 

By Precious Akutamadu

Prof. Charles Adias, the State Collation Officer for Presidential election results in Rivers, has adjourned collation of results till further notice.

Adias, while briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said that the adjournment became imperative in view of alleged threats to his life by a particular political party supporters.

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa, alleged that there had been several threats to his life from the said party supporters.

He said the those threatening him accused him of rigging the presidential election in Rivers.

Adias explained that he was not involved in result collation and announcement at the local government level before thier arrival to the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

He also noted that he was not involved in voter accreditation, voting and counting of results, neither was he involved in computation or validation of votes accrual to any political party.

The state collation officer requested for protection of his life and those of his family by security agents.

“In the mean time, I wish to adjourn the collation of this presidential elections results in Rivers, to enable the Residents Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Rivers and indeed INEC to address the forgoing,” he said.

Asaid said his action was also enable “INEC to put my roles and scope in state to the perspective in the public.”

Adias however reassured the public of his continued diligence and willingness to contribute towards achieving the dignity of the process and ensuring that it was free, fair, credible and inclusive.

Meanwhile, CP Aderemi Adeoye ,the Commissioner of Police in charge of the 2023 election in the state, has given assurance that the police would provide optimum security for the state collation officer.

Adeoye who was reacting to the outcry from Adias asked him to write formally to the force, noting that those issuing such threats would face the full wrath of the law.

Similarly, the Residents Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Rivers, Dr. Johnson Alalibo, assured the state collation officer that he would channel his complaint to the INEC national headquarters, Abuja, for urgent attention. (NAN)