Rivers PDP: NWC to write INEC as Rivers crisis deepens

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has resolved to officially write the Independent National Electoral Commission demanding that a fresh election be conducted to fill 25 vacant seats created by the defection of some of its legislators in the Rivers State Assembly.

The resolution to write INEC was part of decisions taken by the PDP NWC at its 580th meeting, in Abuja, today, December 13, 2023.

A statement containing the resolution of the meeting was signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

He said the NWC haven thoroughly reviewed the state of the Party in Rivers State, particularly with regard to the defection of 25 now former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly from the PDP, the political platform upon which they were elected into the House, resolved as follows:

“That the Party communicates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by formally informing the Commission of the vacancies in the Rivers State House of Assembly as a result of the defection of the 25 now former members, who by virtue of Section 109 (1)(g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) vacated their seats by their action.

“That the Party officially demand that INEC should within the Constitutionally stipulated time, conduct fresh election in the 25 State Constituencies in Rivers State where vacancies now exist in the Rivers State House of Assembly as a result of the defection of the 25 now former members.

“Direct the National Legal Adviser to commence appropriate legal action with respect to the declaration of the seats of the 25 defected former members vacant and the conduct of fresh election into the 25 State Constituencies in Rivers State in accordance with the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“That the PDP will take every step necessary and available in a democracy to ensure that the votes and mandate of the people of the 25 State Constituencies in Rivers State are protected and not appropriated under any circumstance whatsoever.”

The NWC’s decision was taken amidst growing tensions in Rivers State as the Governor of the PDP controlled state, Simi Fubara engages his political benefactor and predecessor now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in a supremacy battle.

The State Assembly complex was demolished on the orders of the Governor following the defection of 27 PDP lawmakers said to be Wike’s loyalists to the All Progressives Congress.

By Yohana Samson

