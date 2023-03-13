Rivers PDP guber candidate releases policy document on healthcare

By Femi Ogunshola

Mrs Ibim Semenitari, Director, New Media, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign for the Rivers governorship election, says the governorship candidate, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, has released a policy document on healthcare.

Semenitari told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday that the PDP candidate put together a well-researched policy document outlining his plans to introduce various reforms in the health sector.

This, she said, would improve access to quality care, improved infrastructure, and increased funding for healthcare providers.

She said the PDP governorship candidate was committed to improved healthcare in the state, both at primary and tertiary healthcare levels when elected on March 18.

She assured Rivers indigene and residents of Fubara’s commitment to providing universal health care while sustaining the legacy of Gov Nyesom Wike in the sector.

She said the candidate would improve access to quality healthcare in underserved communities, reduce prescription drug costs, expand mental health services, and invest in preventative health.

According to her, Fubara plans to increase the health budget to manage the state’s primary healthcare system efficiently, and establish the Rivers State Healthcare Intervention Fund.

This, she said, was to provide free healthcare to under-five-year-olds and pre- and postnatal services to pregnant and nursing mothers.

According to the policy document, Fubara’s administration will take steps to implement the Rivers State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme to advance universal health insurance coverage for citizens.

“He will rehabilitate dilapidated primary and secondary healthcare centers and hospitals across the State.”

She said Fubara would provide new health centers and hospitals for communities and local governments, adding that he would take steps to ensure sustain availability of essential medicines in the state.

“He will strengthen public health and infectious diseases prevention and control systems in the state.

“He will work with all stakeholders to ensure access to public and preventive healthcare services, including universal immunisation for children and cancer screening for men and women.”

She further said Fubara would increase funding for the Rivers State Teaching Hospital to become one of the best tertiary hospitals in the country. (NAN)