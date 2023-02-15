Rivers PDP governorship candidate will sustain Wike’s legacies -Semenitari

By Femi Ogunshola

Mrs Ibim Semenitari, Director, New Media, PDP Campaign Council for Rivers governorship election, says the party’s candidate, Mr Siminalayi Fubara will sustain Gov. Nyesom Wike`s legacies if elected.

Semenitari who said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, said that Fubara would sustain the dividends of democracy being enjoyed by Rivers people under the Wike-led administration.

She said this would be done through investment in infrastructure, to underpin a stronger economy and improved security and capacity development.

The director said Fubara has a proven track records of public service, having served meritoriously nearing two decades and rose to the position of Accountant General of the state.

She said the PDP candidate has a clear understanding of issues facing the people of the state, adding that he has a vision to create better future for his people.

Semenitari said Fubara was committed to creating a more prosperous future for the people and achieving the goals of inclusive development.

“His disposition and promotion of peace and stability is unparalleled, he is a fervent advocate of human capital development,“he said.

She said the governorship candidate would invest in energy solutions, to tackle electricity issues, installing CCTV cameras and drones to combat insecurity and reforming the public sector.

According to her, these would be achieved through industrialisation, creating more jobs and improved social infrastructure and healthcare.

“By executing these measures, Fubara hopes to transform Rivers into a modern, vibrant, and secure environment that enables its citizens to thrive,” she said.

She said his cabinet would comprise a sizeable number of youth and women that would truly reflect his beliefs in the untapped potentials of the groups.

Semenitari said this was aimed at leveraging their capacity to promote inclusiveness for a more efficient state.

The director said that this would foster an environment where Rivers people could take pride in their state. (NAN)