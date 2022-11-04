Rivers: NYSC commends Wike’s support 

By Precious Akutamadu

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Rivers on Friday commended Gov. Nyesom Wike for his support for the well-being of the scheme and its members.

The NYSC State Coordinator in Rivers, Mr George Mfongang, made the remarks while receiving two brand new 250 KVA generating set at its Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam Tai.

He described Wike as a trailblazer who had set a standard that would be difficult to be matched by any other governor.

According to him, the overwhelming love and commitment of the governor’s administration to the welfare and well-being of the NYSC Scheme and the corps members in the state have been fantastic.

“The governor donated two brand new 250 KVA generating set to the camp, to guarantee steady power supply.

“The facility will also enable the corps members and the camp community to enjoy a conducive environment during the orientation course exercises.

“One of the new generators will serve the Nyesom Wike Auditorium, to ensure that the air conditioners, fans and other facilities in it work efficiently when the corps members use the facility.

“The second generator will serve the rest of the camp,” Mfongang said.

He recalled that the governor’s administration had built a 5000-capacity ultra-modern auditorium at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam.

The state coordinator said that the Wike-led administration also constructed the internal road with asphalt overlay at the orientation camp.

According to him, the road has good drainage facilities, while the governor also constructed three units of four-bedroom self-contained bungalows for the camp officials.

“He rebuilt the kitchen/dinning hall that was gutted by fire, tiled all the hostels and expanded the multipurpose hall.

“The governor also built four units of brand new hostels equipped with modern double bunk beds for the corps members.

“He donated 3,000 Mouka mattresses for the corps members and camp officials, including a brand new transformer, to link the camp to the national grid,” Mfongang said. (NAN)

