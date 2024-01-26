Rivers NUJ felicitates Fubara on Supreme Court victory 

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers Council, has felicitated Gov. Siminalayi Fubara on his victory at the Supreme Court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country’s apex court on Thursday affirmed Fubara the duly elected governor of the state.

In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo, the council described the Supreme Court’s verdict as a confirmation of the people’s trust and mandate freely given to the governor.

The council appealed to Fubara to be magnanimous in victory and see his victory as a birthday gift to him and the good people of Rivers.

The union noted that Fubara would mark his birthday for the first time as governor on Sunday, January 28.

It urged the governor not to be distracted by political opponents but focus on delivering good governance to the people.

It also advised the opponents to accept the Supreme Court’s judgment in good faith and join hands with him to move the state forward.

“We urge the people of Rivers, especially the political class, to put all that happened during and after the elections behind them and support the governor to succeed and make Rivers a better place for all,” the statement added.

The council assured the governor and the State Government of its unwavering support in the onerous task of moving the state forward.

Another group, called Rivers Peace Initiative, also congratulated Fubara on his victory at the Supreme Court.

The group’s Convener, Mr Obinna Ebogidi, urged him to adopt the “No victor, no vanquished” stance to enable his administration to concentrate on providibg good governance.

Ebogidi further urged other candidates to sheath their swords in the bigger interest of the state.

“To our dear elders, no doubt, these are trying times, but this is the time to decipher the wisdom in the grey.

“You should not be seen as taking sides nor making statements capable of aggravating the situation on ground as we have seen in recent past.”

“I appeal to my fellow youths to shun the urge to exhibit youthful strength to instigate troubles of any kind.

“Let us not forget the adage which says, ‘you do not use the length of a snake to determine the length of wood required to roast it, to avoid wasting the long trees in the forest’.

“Let me reiterate here that the onerous task of ensuring peace and harmony for enhanced development of our beloved state is a collective one.

“To ensure that our state does not in any way degenerate into anarchy and lawlessness, the beatings of war drum is like the ill wind, which blows no one any good.

“We must not allow it to happen in any guise of ethnic, political or whatever divide.

“This is a task that must be done in the interest of not only our children, but our children’s children.

“Together, we can build a harmonious future, where our differences are celebrated, not divisive,” Ebogidi said.

NAN recalls that the Supreme Court, on Thursday, dismissed the petition filed by the APC Governorship Candidate, Tonye Cole, for “lack of merit”. (NAN)

By Precious Akutamadu

